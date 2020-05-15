COVID-19: Kano quarantines over 2,000 Almajiris

In its efforts to curb COVID-19 spread in Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led government has quarantined over 2000 Almajiris.

Kano, after Lagos, has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

There have been reports of Almajiris repatriated from Kano to other northern states testing positive to the virus.

The state Commissioner of Health, Ibrahim Tsanyawa revealed to Channels Television that a team of rapid response experts have been trained to manage the Almajiris at their quarantine centres.

According to him the trainees were selected from medical doctors, nurses, community health workers and laboratory scientists to test and screen the Almajiris at their camps in Kiru, Gabasawa and Karaye local government areas of the state.

The commissioner said that the Almajiris in Kano and those that were repatriated from other states to the state were “all going to be tested for COVID-19 to know their status.”

According to him, “Those with the disease will be taken to isolation centres while the negative ones be reunited with their families.

“We have over 2000 frontline health workers in Kano. Adequate Personal Protective Equipment, PPE had been provided to them to protect themselves. They are also working in public facilities. They work at both private and secondary health institutions,” he said.

