COVID-19: Katsina govt approves reopening of markets, orders civil servants to resume work

The Katsina State government has approved the reopening of no fewer than 15 major weekly markets across the state which were hitherto closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mustapha Inuwa, secretary to the state government in a statement on Thursday said that the major markets which have been approved for reopening are Charanchi, Maiadua, Mashi, Dandume, Zango, Danja, Bakori, Yankara, Kafur, Dankama, Kaita, Kagadama, Dutsi, Garkin-Daura and Kayawa.

He added that the markets are free to reopen from Friday June 5, urging people to adhere to safety measures saying reopening does not mean that the state is free of COVID 19.

Also, a circular signed by the Permanent Secretary, Administration, office of Head of Civil Service, Katsina state, Lawal Ado Dutsinma on Thursday, has approved for the resumption of duty of all workers of the state and local government councils on normal basis from Monday, the 8th of this month.

The circular mandated permanent secretaries and chief executive officers of ministries, departments and agencies to ensure compliance to guidelines and protocols for the resumption of work by the workers.

This came two days after the Katsina State government relaxed the COVID-19 curfew in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, who disclosed this in a statement in Katsina, said the curfew was now from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily.

