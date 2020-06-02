COVID-19: Katsina govt relaxes curfew

The Katsina State government on Tuesday relaxed the COVID-19 curfew in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, who disclosed this in a statement in Katsina, said the curfew was now from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily.

He said: “Following the drop in the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state and growing concern by the government and other stakeholders over the effect of the lockdown on the socio-economic life of the people.

“His Excellency, the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has lifted all forms of ban and restriction orders issued under the lockdown throughout the state with effect from Tuesday, June 2.”

The government warned people to strictly observe and adhere to all health and security guidelines such as wearing of face mask, maintaining of social distance, regular hand washing with soap, and use of sanitizer.

The SSG added: “The residents should note that restriction on interstate travels is still in place, while restriction on motorcycles operation between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., in the state is still in force.

“Governor Masari appeals to people to strictly comply with the relaxation order as failure to do so will lead to total shutdown of the state.”

Inuwa assured that the state government would continue to do its best to curb the spread of the virus.

