COVID-19: Kogi govt accuses NCDC of fraud, says it doesn’t trust agency’s credbility

The government of Kogi State has accused the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) of defrauding the country with Covid-19 pandemic.

The stage Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, who spoke on Channels Television, Thursday evening said the state remained doubtful of the credibility of the agency.

The NCDC had Wednesday night said that two cases of the dreaded virus had been recorded in Kogi State.

But the state government, in a statement Thursday morning refuted the claim and said that the state was still without any Covid-19 record.

Responding on the matter again in the evening of Thursday, the state information commissioner said:

“NCDC should stop defrauding this country. I am not one of those who think NCDC is helping this country. I am one of those who think NCDC has an agenda to spread COVID19 to all the states of the federation.

“When there was no case in Kogi State, they did all they could to ensure that Kogi has a case.

“They are locking down the country, advising the presidency to lock down the country, the economy is bleeding.

“Other ailments are killing Nigerians while they are concentrating on a pandemic that has killed less people than malaria has killed in the last two months.

“As a state, we do not trust in the cridbility of the NCDC.”

With NCDC claim that two cases of the virus had been recorded in Kogi, Cross River State is now the only state in Nigeria yet to record any case of coronavirus.

