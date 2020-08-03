COVID-19: Kwara govt discharges 42 patients, records two deaths

The Kwara State government led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak has confirmed the discharge of no fewer than 42 patients who have recovered from the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

This was revealed on Sunday following an update by the State Covid-19 technical committee in Ilorin, which also revealed that two patients died in the state after contracting the virus.

The update also revealed that the fresh fatalities recorded now raises the death toll in the state to 19 from 17 and also noted that the 42 patients were discharged after receiving treatment at the isolation centre in Ilorin.

“The number of active cases now stands at 456, while the total number of confirmed cases is put at 786.

“Total number of patients discharged so far stands at 311. So far, 3522 tests have been done, with 2686 returned as negative.

“Fifty test results are being awaited,” the update added.

This came days after the state government confirmed no fewer than 28 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the state following an update on the management of the disease.

