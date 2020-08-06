COVID-19: Kwara govt records 10 new cases, discharges 69 patients

The Kwara State government has confirmed no fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19 and the discharge of 69 patients who have recovered from the virus.

This was disclosed on Wednesday following the release of an update by the state Covid-19 technical committee, issued by the spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, in the state capital, Ilorin.

The update also revealed that the 10 new cases recorded now increases the total number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease in the state to 800.

“Death toll remains at 19, while the number of active cases is put at 383.

“A total of 398 patients have so far been discharged, with 52 pending tests.

“Total tests done stood at 3573, while 2721 returned negative,” the update added.

This came days after the state Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, and his wife Abieyuwa, both tested positive for COVID-19.

