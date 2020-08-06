Latest

COVID-19: Kwara govt records 10 new cases, discharges 69 patients

August 6, 2020
SARAKI'S PROPERTY: We demolished sheds, not old peoples home -Kwara govt
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kwara State government has confirmed no fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19 and the discharge of 69 patients who have recovered from the virus.

This was disclosed on Wednesday following the release of an update by the state Covid-19 technical committee, issued by the spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, in the state capital, Ilorin.

The update also revealed that the 10 new cases recorded now increases the total number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease in the state to 800.

“Death toll remains at 19, while the number of active cases is put at 383.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Kwara govt discharges 42 patients, records two death

“A total of 398 patients have so far been discharged, with 52 pending tests.

“Total tests done stood at 3573, while 2721 returned negative,” the update added.

This came days after the state Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, and his wife Abieyuwa, both tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!