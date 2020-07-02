COVID-19: Kwara govt records 13 new virus infections, five deaths

The Kwara State government has confirmed that it has recorded no fewer than 13 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 virus in the state.

This was revealed by Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman for the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, on Wednesday.

Mr Ajakaye who revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noted that the 13 new cases now brings the total number of infections in the state to 235.

He also added that the state also recorded five deaths while 131 patients were discharged.

“With this, the state now has a total of 235 confirmed cases, out of which 99 are active and 131 have recovered and had been discharged with five deaths.

“I urge residents to follow all the COVID-19 protocols, as the spread of infections remained high across the country,” he added.

