COVID-19: Kwara records 28 new cases of virus infections

The Kwara State government, led by Governor AbdulRahman AdbulRazak, has confirmed no fewer than 28 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the state following latest update on the management of the disease.

This was revealed on Friday by the State Covid-19 technical committee in Ilorin, which also confirmed that death toll arising from infections has risen to 17 since its outbreak in the State.

“The number of confirmed cases is now 781.Total number of active cases now stands at 495.

READ ALSO: Kwara govt reacts to report of confirmed COVID-19 case in the state

“Total number of patients discharged has also risen to 269. About 3490 tests have so far been done, with 2673 returned as negative. Thirty-six tests are being awaited,” the update added.

This came weeks after a curfew was imposed by the state as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the people.

Join the conversation

Opinions