COVID-19: Lagos discharges 93, records 118 new cases

The Lagos State Government on Sunday said it had discharged another set of 93 covid-19 patients after treatment and recovery.

However, 118 new cases of infections were equally confirmed in the state by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

With the new figures, the total number of confirmed infections in the state stands at 10,144, with 1,592 discharges and 126 deaths.

The state Ministry of Health, while announcing the discharges on Sunday via its Twitter handle, said: “Today, 93 fully recovered COVID19 patients; 16 females and 77 males including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 11 from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.”

Read also: Lagos discharges 55 COVID-19 patients

It would be recalled that NCDC had on Sunday announced that 490 cases were recorded in 20 states including Lagos.

The NCDC stated: “On the 28th of June 2020, 490 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 24567 cases have been confirmed, 9007 cases have been discharged and 565 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 490 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (118), Delta (84), Ebonyi (68), FCT (56), Plateau (39), Edo (29), Katsina (21), Imo (13), Ondo (12), Adamawa (11), Osun (8), Ogun (8), Rivers (6), Kano (5), Enugu (3), Bauchi (3), Akwa Ibom (3), Kogi (1), Oyo (1), Bayelsa (1)”

Join the conversation

Opinions