COVID-19: Lagos discharges 98 more patients

June 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Friday confirmed the discharge of 98 more COVID-19 patients in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said a total of 1,283 patients had been successfully managed and discharged in the state.

He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 98 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients: 71 males and 27 females, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients – 23 from Onikan, 17 from Gbagada, 14 from Agidingbi, one from Paelon Centre (an accredited private facility), four from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, 17 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 22 from LUTH Isolation Centre, were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that had been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 1,283.”

