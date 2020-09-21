COVID-19: Lagos govt announces resumption dates for 2020/2021 school session | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved resumption dates for the 2020 to 2021 school session as the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic flattens across the country.

According to the time table issued on Monday by Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the Director, the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), both public and private schools below tertiary level will resume the First Term academic activities on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

The term is expected to run until Dec.18, 2020 while the second term will begin Jan. 4, 2021 and run until April 16, 2021,

Mrs Seriki-Ayeni also advised all public and private schools in the state to adhere strictly to the harmonised school calendar.

She also urged all public and private schools in the state to adhere strictly to the harmonised school calendar. The director urged school management to have a "qualitative health and safety plan" that will help protect students, teachers and workers as schools reopen in the state.

“It is not enough to reopen but to keep staying opened since some schools all over the world had to shut down after reopening due to a spike in the pandemic.

“All schools must make efforts to comply with these requirements, not just for the improvement of the overall school operations but for safe reopening for academic activities,” she said.

Seriki-Ayeni said schools must strive to avoid any COVID-19 infection in their school.

She further advised that teachers, students and visitors must wear a face mask at all time.

She said that the students must observe physical distancing, regularly wash hands with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene in the school premises.

