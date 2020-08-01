COVID-19: Lagos govt decontaminates schools ahead of resumption

The Lagos State government said on Saturday it had intensified the periodic fumigation/decontamination of all public secondary schools in preparation for the planned partial resumption of graduating students across the state.

The state government had last week ordered schools across the state to reopen from August 3 to allow students in terminal classes to prepare for their examinations.

The West African School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) begins on August 17.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Mrs. Aderonke Odeneye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the majority of the public secondary schools in the six educational districts had been reached.

According to her, the exercise was part of the resumption protocol/guidelines for the secondary schools put in place by the state government.

She said Lagos had continued to adopt measures to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

She said: “The fumigation exercise which is on-going preparatory to resumption next week for terminal classes will continue after the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

“The periodic exercise which commenced in late June has been effected in all the model colleges.”

The permanent secretary urged schools’ managements to make provisions for water in the premises for students’ hand washing.

