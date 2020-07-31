COVID-19: Lagos govt reveals 1,915 positive patients yet to turn up for treatment

The Lagos State government has revealed that no fewer than 1,915 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are yet to turn up for treatment.

This was revealed on Friday by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who also stated via his Twitter handle that the state has thus far discharged 2,200 COVID-19 patients after treatment.

Prof Abayomi’s post on Twitter reads thus: “Public address loudspeaker Total number of #COVID19 tests conducted so far in Lagos now stands at 62,978.

“2,200 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID19 Care Centres following full recovery.

“10,580 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID19Lagos.

“Response Team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.

“94 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres.

“1,915 active cases in communities are yet to turn up for admission in #COVID19Lagos care centres,” he concluded.

