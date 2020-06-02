COVID-19: Lagos govt rules out immediate reopening of churches, mosques

The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said on Tuesday the state government was not considering the immediate reopening of churches and mosques in the state.

Elegushi, who revealed this on the sideline of the 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing commemorating the first year anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, said the state government would not reopen worship centres until the coast was clear for such decision.

The Federal Government had on Monday lifted the ban on religious gatherings in the country.

Elegushi said: “Even before the pronouncement by the federal government, we have been having meetings with the religious leaders, we even had one with Safety Commission, looking at the possibility of reopening of religious houses.

”We also had one with the leaders of the two faiths and I want to tell you categorically that at that meeting, the possibility of reopening religious houses was ruled out totally.

“They claimed that they cannot take such responsibility of ensuring that only 20 or 50 people are praying behind them.”

