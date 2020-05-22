COVID-19: Lagos govt to unveil 4-page Register-to-Open guidelines

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Friday the state government would unveil a four-page “Register-to-Open” guidelines in preparation for the reopening of economic activities in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this at a webinar organised by the First Securities Discount House, (FSDH) Group, said the four-page guidelines were the major part of the measures initiated by the state government to achieve phased re-opening of the state economy.

Sanwo-Olu was a panelist in the online discussion that also featured his Kaduna and Edo States counterparts, Nasir el-Rufai and Godwin Obaseki.

About 1,200 people from various parts of the world participated in the discussion.

He said: “We initiated what we called Register-to-Open, which is a thorough guideline to help the residents ahead of the full re-opening.

“Some of the things we will be seeing in the four-page guideline is, how we want to manage space at various places of business and what numbers of personnel and clients we expect at a given period, which must be based on the sizes of the facilities.”

The governor said his government was torn between balancing reactivation of economic activities and the continuation of the state’s response to the pandemic.

