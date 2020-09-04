COVID-19: Lagos records 19 new cases

Not less than 19 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Lagos State Government, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 18,184.

It was learnt that the 19 new cases were part of the 436 samples collected and tested for the virus.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a tweet via his verified Twitter account on Friday, said “COVID-19 Lagos update as at September 1, 2020.

“New COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos out of a total of 436 COVID-19 tests conducted.

“The new cases bring the total number of confirmed #COVID19 infections in Lagos to 18,184.

Read also: COVID-19: FG approves phase III of National Response

“Total number of #COVID19 tests conducted so far in Lagos now stands at 86,388

“2,388 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID19 Care Centres following full recovery.

“14,140 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID19 Lagos Response.”

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions