COVID-19: Lagos records 25 virus related deaths

Lagos State has recorded no fewer than twenty five new COVID-19 related deaths according to the latest update provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.
This was revealed on Tuesday night in a post on Twitter by the NCDC which informed that the cases were recorded from June 12th to June 15th, adding that Nigeria now has 455 COVID-19 deaths.
The tweet reads; “Lagos State recorded 25 deaths between June 12th & 15th.
“They were all announced on June 16th.”
This came after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday stopped the planned reopening of worship centres due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The governor, who disclosed this at a press briefing at the State Government House, Marina, said the spike in COVID-19 cases was alarming.
Sanwo-Olu had earlier this month ordered the reopening of churches and mosques as part of the gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.
