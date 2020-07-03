COVID-19: Lagos seals 10 private schools for flouting ban on academic activities

No less than 10 private schools in Lagos State have been sealed for flouting the ban placed on academic activities due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the federal and the state governments had placed a ban on academic activities as part of the measures to curtail the spread of the dreaded disease.

On Friday, the Lagos State Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said some schools disregarded the order and were sealed as a result.

She stated this at the second and third phase of the massive monitoring of private schools’ compliance to the directive to stop the spread of the pandemic in the country and the world at large.

Seriki-Ayeni, who leads the Monitoring and Investigation team of the office, however, explained that a large number of schools in the state complied to the government directive.

The DG, who did not reveal the names of the few schools that were sealed said, “No doubt, COVID-19 has had a negative effect on our schools but we want students to come out stronger and better.

“We want to make sure schools are closed. We also want to make sure schools are adhering to the closure directive since the number of COVID-19 infections has increased dramatically over time.

“This is a unique time in the entire world, therefore, it is only the living that learns.”

Noting that it was dangerous at this time to expose and allow students to cluster in a class in the name of tutorials, Seriki-Ayeni maintained that any school found flouting the directive of the government would be sealed.

