COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: el-Rufai, wife apologise to Kaduna residents

The governor of Kaduna State Nasir el-Rufai and his wife, Aisha have apologized to residents of the state over the sufferings the COVID-19 lockdown might have caused them.

The couple made the appeal in an online video. They pleaded with residents of the state to bear with the state government over the sufferings the lockdown in the state due to COVID-19 might have caused.

The governor, applauded the people of the state for their understanding and patient.

He equally commended them for staying safe at home during the hard time.

While he prayed the residents to forgive the action of the government, el-Rufai said the lockdown was necessary to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

The governor said having suffered coronavirus and survived, that he knew better how deadly the virus was and why it was important people avoid being infected.

The wife of the governor, in the video called on the residents to maintain proper personal hygiene and follow all the safety guidelines as directed by health experts so as to remain free and safe from the novel coronavirus.

