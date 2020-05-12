COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Miyetti Allah asks members to stay away from Oyo

The Miyetti Allah on Tuesday ordered its members to stay away from Oyo State till the Federal Government lifted the ban on interstate travel.

The call followed reports of illegal entry of people from other states to the state despite the ban on interstate travel by the government.

The former Chairman of Oyo State Chapter of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Yakubu Bello, who disclosed this to journalists in Iseyin, said the warning was to secure the lives of the people from COVID-19 infection.

He said the state chapter of Miyetti Allah had sent strong warnings to its members from northern part of the country and other states of the federation to heed the government’s ban on interstate travel.

Bello said: “We have heard of cases of people that were arrested for defying interstate lockdown order, whether they were coming from the North or anywhere from Nigeria, but I can tell you that nothing of such has happened here.

“The moment government announced the lockdown order, we have sent a strong warning to our people in all the states of the federation not to come to Oyo State for business or visit till this trying period is over.

“It is really a difficult period for my people as they have never experienced such restriction before and in this business, I can tell you that we have lost over N5 billion to the effects of the rampaging COVID-19.

“You know how this place used to be a beehive of commercial activities, people will come from all over the country and beyond to buy and sell. People sell not just cows and other livestock, but personal items and household materials here. It is now like a ghost town.”

