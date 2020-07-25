COVID-19: Mainland China records 34 new cases of infections

The National Health Commission of China has confirmed that it has recorded no fewer than 34 new cases of COVID-19 infections sparking fresh fears of a second phase of outbreak in the area.

The NHC in a statement late on Friday said that 20 of the new infections were recorded in the far western region of Xinjiang, while nine were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining five were imported cases.

It also informed that China reported 74 new asymptomatic cases, up from 43 a day earlier.

READ ALSO: China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu in tit-for-tat action

As of Friday, mainland China had 83,784 confirmed coronavirus cases, health authorities said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Meanwhile, some 15.7 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while more than 638,000 have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

More than 8.98 million people have recovered from the deadly disease which has fast spread across the globe.

Join the conversation

Opinions