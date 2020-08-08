COVID-19: MFM branches in Lagos, Ogun to remain shut

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) on Friday said its branches in Lagos and Ogun states will remain shut despite government directives that places of worship should reopen.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chairman, MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, on Friday, noting that the church would not reopen in the two states until the tentative date of September 13, 2020.

Read also: MFM Pastor Olukoya shakes table, says Jesus could have been born in April

Bank-Olemoh said: “The leadership of this ministry is aware that the governments of Lagos and Ogun states had announced that churches could resume worship in their physical church buildings as from August 9 and 16, 2020, respectively.

“However, the leadership of MFM hereby states as follows: MFM will not reopen all her regions, zones, branches and facilities in Lagos and Ogun states for now. This period would be utilised to put in place all the necessary COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols as stipulated by the Federal Government, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and state governments.”

Join the conversation

Opinions