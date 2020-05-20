COVID-19: Nasarawa govt lifts ban on Worship centres

The Nasarawa State government has lifted a ban on worship centres for two weeks to allow Friday and eid-el-fitr prayers to hold across the state.

This was made known on Tuesday via the Twitter account of the state government which also disclosed that the decision was part of measures put in place to stem the further spread of the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

“COVID-19: Nasarawa lifts ban on worship centres for two weeks; This was part of the resolutions arrived at during the critical stakeholders meeting to review measures put in place to combat the further spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday,” it posted on Twitter.

This came days after twenty-three members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly all tested negative for COVID-19.

There had been a scare at the state legislature after a member, Suleiman Adamu, representing Nasarawa Central State Constituency died of the dreaded virus on May 4.

The House Chairman on Information, Hon Mohammed Omadefu broke the news on Tuesday in a statement.

