COVID-19: NCAA charges foreign airlines to allow Nigerians board without PCR receipt

The frustration and inability of some Nigerians to board foreign airlines over COVID-19 tests has led to the intervention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The NCAA implored the airlines operating in the country to permit the on-boarding of Nigerians if they are unable to show evidence of payment for the Day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code.

Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the NCAA, made this appeal via a letter dispatched to the airlines on Sunday.

Nuhu said the decision was taken due to the challenges that some Nigerian travelers face while trying to fill their Health and Travel history into the Nigerian International Travel portal (NITP).

The letter entitled, “Permission for Airlines to board passengers traveling to Nigeria who are unable to show evidence of payment for day seven COVID-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code/permit to fly”, stated the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has been made aware of difficulties some Nigerian travelers experience while trying to fill their health and travel history into the NITP.

“Consequently, all airlines are mandated to board any traveler to Nigeria who is unable to either pay for the repeat day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or generate the paid QR code/permit to fly”.

The NCAA boss also noted that commuters are mandated to make payment for a repeat day-7 COVID-19 PCR test at their destination airport in Nigeria.

“Holders of diplomatic passports and children aged 10 years and below who are unable to complete the NIPT are to be allowed to board the flight. Their health declaration and travel history will be captured by the Port Health Services (PHS) at the destination airport.

“Airlines are to bring this information to the knowledge of their passengers and ensure strict compliance with the above-stated condition,” he added.

