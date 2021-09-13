News
COVID-19: NCAA charges foreign airlines to allow Nigerians board without PCR receipt
The frustration and inability of some Nigerians to board foreign airlines over COVID-19 tests has led to the intervention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
The NCAA implored the airlines operating in the country to permit the on-boarding of Nigerians if they are unable to show evidence of payment for the Day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code.
Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the NCAA, made this appeal via a letter dispatched to the airlines on Sunday.
Nuhu said the decision was taken due to the challenges that some Nigerian travelers face while trying to fill their Health and Travel history into the Nigerian International Travel portal (NITP).
The letter entitled, “Permission for Airlines to board passengers traveling to Nigeria who are unable to show evidence of payment for day seven COVID-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code/permit to fly”, stated the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has been made aware of difficulties some Nigerian travelers experience while trying to fill their health and travel history into the NITP.
Read also: COVID-19 could force Nigerian airlines to merge –NCAA boss
“Consequently, all airlines are mandated to board any traveler to Nigeria who is unable to either pay for the repeat day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or generate the paid QR code/permit to fly”.
The NCAA boss also noted that commuters are mandated to make payment for a repeat day-7 COVID-19 PCR test at their destination airport in Nigeria.
“Holders of diplomatic passports and children aged 10 years and below who are unable to complete the NIPT are to be allowed to board the flight. Their health declaration and travel history will be captured by the Port Health Services (PHS) at the destination airport.
“Airlines are to bring this information to the knowledge of their passengers and ensure strict compliance with the above-stated condition,” he added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...