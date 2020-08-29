COVID-19: NCDC activates new molecular laboratory in Bayelsa

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated the new Bayelsa State Molecular Laboratory, Research and Diagnostic Centre for testing the novel COVID-19 disease.

The facility was certified and activated by the Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, moments after it was inaugurated by Governor Douye Diri, thus bringing the number of NCDC accredited laboratories in the country to 66 across 34 states of the federation.

Mr Daniel Alabrah, the Acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yenagoa, said that the NCDC in a letter by the Laboratory Network Advisor, Celestina Obiekea, to the Bayelsa Commissioner for Health, stated that the laboratory had fulfilled the necessary requirements to test for COVID-19.

According to him, the state would be responsible for procurement of consumables, equipment and other materials while it would support the state with reagents and test kits.

Alabrah further added that the setting up of the centre marked the end of the rigorous task of getting sample results from Edo and Rivers.

“From when we had the index case to the point of collection of samples out of Bayelsa to as far as Irrua in Edo State it was not comfortable for us.

“It took a long time to get there the same day for the test and the sample results to be ready. There were some results we got two months later from Rivers State.

“From that time, we became determined to have our own testing centre and laboratory.

“Then I gave a directive to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, and his team. I’m happy because it is one thing to give approval and another to get it implemented.

“So, I appreciate the Permanent Secretary, the Director of Public Health, Vice-Chancellor of the Bayelsa Medical University, and others who made it possible for us to have this centre.

“Now we have our own laboratory and test centre even beyond COVID-19. I call on Bayelsa people to take full advantage of this centre,” he said.

