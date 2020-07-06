COVID-19: NCDC recommends virtual campaigns for Edo, Ondo elections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday advised politicians to adopt virtual campaigns where necessary for the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed September 19 and October 10 for the governorship elections in the two states.

In a document titled: “Guidelines for conducting elections during the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria,” the agency urged politicians to adhere to INEC codes of conduct including public health and social measures expected at rallies and election locations, through relevant communication channels such as posters, TV, and radio jingles.

Where rallies are neccesary, the NCDC recommended that all pre-emptive measures, including the compulsory use of face masks should be adopted.

It also recommended the utilisation of one-third of the actual capacity of venues.

The document read: “Avoid utilising campaign venue to full capacity; we recommend one-third of venue capacity (minimum of two metres should be observed among people at the gathering).

“If essential, multiple rallies should be conducted with appropriate numbers of people to enable adequate physical distancing in each gathering per time.

“Hand hygiene facilities including soap and water/ hand sanitisers should be made available for people before gaining access to campaign ground.”

