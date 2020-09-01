COVID-19: NCDC reveals three states without virus infected patients

Three states in Nigeria with no record of COVID-19 patients currently on admission for the virus have been revealed on the website of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

As of Tuesday September 1, three states including; Kogi, Zamfara and Yobe States have no COVID-19 patient infected with the deadly disease on admission in their various Isolation Centres.

According to figures provided by the NCDC, Zamfara has had 78 confirmed cases out of which, 73 patients have been discharged, while five died.

In Kogi, there have been five confirmed COVID-19 cases with three testing negative and were discharged, while two casualties have been recorded.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: NCDC activates new molecular laboratory in Bayelsa

Of the 67 cases recorded in Yobe state, 59 have been discharged and eight patients died.

Meanwhile, Nigeria on Monday night recorded 143 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The NCDC which disclosed this on its Twitter handle said the cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,013 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 54,008.

Join the conversation

Opinions