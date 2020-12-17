COVID-19: Niger govt orders closure of schools, directs civil servants to work from home

The Niger State government on Thursday ordered the closure of all schools in the state over spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, who gave the directive in a statement, also ordered civil servants to stay at home from December 21.

However, workers on essential services are exempted from the directive.

The SSG said all schools including tertiary institutions in the state are expected to shut their doors to students from Friday.

He said the decision followed an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the country, adding that the second wave of the pandemic in the country necessitated the closure of all schools in the state for one month.

Matane urged the people of the state to quickly return to the use of face masks, physical and social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said: “Despite the massive advocacy and sensitisation by the government, it is disappointing to see the crowd at worship centres, banks, markets, motor parks across the state flouting the COVID-19 guidelines.

“We will be forced to take the painful decision of bringing the state under the COVID-19 Preventive, Containment and Emergency Order if it remains clear that Nigerlites are determined to flout the rules.”

The SSG advised financial institutions, supermarkets, corporate entities, and commercial vehicles and motorcycle owners to strictly enforce the “no face mark, no entry” in order to halt the further spread of the scourge in the communities.

He expressed optimism that the fight against COVID-19 would be won if residents adhere strictly to the safety protocols on the pandemic.

