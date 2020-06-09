COVID-19: Niger govt relaxes restriction on markets, banks, others

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Tuesday announced the relaxation of the restriction on the operation of markets, banks and other places of business activities across the state.

He also announced the easing of intra-state travels and directed that internal security checkpoints be dismantled in order to effect the enforcement of the new directive.

Bello, who announced this at a briefing in Minna, said those affected by the directives must strictly adhere to all safety measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The governor, however, directed the compulsory use of face masks in public places and adherence to physical distancing within the state, adding that security agencies would ensure full compliance with the directive.

READ ALSO: Niger govt extends lockdown by 2 weeks due to increase in COVID-19 infections

Bello said the movement of commercial motorcycle operators remained banned.

He added that restriction of movement shall be from 10.00 p.m. to 4.00 a.m., while only movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods and essential services were allowed.

The governor directed public motor parks and other public transportation centers to continue to abide by the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Transport for their operations.

Join the conversation

Opinions