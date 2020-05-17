COVID-19: Niger records 1st death, confirms 7 Almajiri returnees from Kaduna positive

Niger State government on Saturday announced that the state had recorded its first death from the covid-19 pandemic.

It said the deceased was a 40-year-old diabetic taxi driver, who used to ply the Suleja-Abuja route.

The government also announced that seven Almajiris repatriated from Kaduna State tested positive for COVID-19 in Niger state.

The Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services in Niger State, Dr Muhammad Makusidi, announced these developments.

On the state’s first COVID-19 death, the commissioner said the taxi driver died shortly on arrival at the Suleja General Hospital.

According to him, a postmortem sample was taken for test and it returned positive.

Makusidi, said that contact tracing would commence with immediate effect.

On the Almajiris, he disclosed that eight new cases were confirmed after the state sent 22 samples for testing to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

READ ALSO: PDP links spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths in Nigeria to Chinese medical team, issues ultimatum

He said of the eight positive cases, that seven of them were Almajiri returnees from Zaria, Kaduna State.

As at Saturday evening, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niger State was 22.

Join the conversation

Opinions