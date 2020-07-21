COVID-19: Nigeria may be unable to handle another outbreak if it fails to improve health facilities —SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has warned that Nigeria will be unable to handle another pandemic if government fails to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the outbreak of the virus to improve its health facilities.

Mustapha made the call on Monday while inaugurating the Board of Experts (BoE) of the Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS) in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria will have to start all over again if confronted with another pandemic, if the federal government fails to take crucial actions now.

“If we had built on the experiences of Ebola and other epidemics in the past, probably today we would not have started with two molecular laboratories for the testing of COVID-19.

“If you travel the shores of this country, you will find out that we have over 10,000 public primary healthcare centres scattered inwards and villages across the country, ill-equipped, ineffective and not being put into use but we keep building them,” Mustapha said.

