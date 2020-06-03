COVID-19: Nigeria to get ventilators by mid-June —US

The ventilators promised Nigeria by United States President, Donald Trump, will arrive in the country in two weeks.

The US Embassy which disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the ventilators would arrive in the country by the middle of this month.

It, however, added that the delivery of the items depends on production and shipping times.

Trump had said in April the US government would send 250 ventilators to Nigeria and 1,000 units to South Africa.

In a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari on the pandemic situation in both countries, the US president promised to send ventilators to Nigeria to assist in the treatment of COVID-19 cases in the country.

