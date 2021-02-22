COVID-19: Nigeria to receive 4million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
COVID-19: Nigeria to receive 4million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said Nigeria would soon receive the initial four million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.
Mustapha disclosed this at the PTF daily media briefing in Abuja.
He said: “The PTF has been assured that Nigeria would receive the initial four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines for COVID-19 very soon and Nigerians will be adequately informed on developments.
“The multi-sectoral machinery will be deployed to enhance the logistics to the ‘last-mile administration’ processes that have been put in place.
“This will involve community mobilisation, training, transportation, storage, and operations, among others. The real work involves every sub-national entities, the communities, the citizens, and the civil societies.
“The issue of vaccines continues to dominate discussions and major policy and financial decisions by various countries of the world.
“As you are aware, NAFDAC in the course of the week granted emergency use authorisation for the use of AstraZeneca vaccines in Nigeria. This decision was reached after due process by the regulatory body.
READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccines important for safety of Nigerians – PTF
“Despite this milestone approval, which will obviously be a game-changer, the PTF wishes to underscore the need to continue to take responsibility by observing all the non-pharmaceutical measures.
“Vaccines remain critical in the battle but we must remain well informed because of the intense transmission which is putting enormous pressure on the hospitals, intensive care units, and health workers in our different communities.
“Let me state that decisions made by leaders and citizens will determine the level of our success in tackling the acute phase.
“The PTF wishes to reassure Nigerians that no stone will be left unturned in the effort to access safe and efficacious vaccines. We, therefore, plead for patience and vigilance. We also plead with Nigerians not to procure uncertified vaccines from the black market.”
The PTF chairman said the world has continued to witness a gradual decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities and urged Nigerians to remain on alert and ensure the defeat of the pandemic.
“Most countries have registered significant declines in cases but amongst the top five, the decline in Brazil is still minimal. The African region has shown high decline and South Africa continues to record a sustained daily decline in cases,” Mustapha added.
