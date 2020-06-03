COVID-19: Nigerian govt announces plan to engage community volunteers

The federal government of has announced plans to engage community volunteers for COVID-19 in a bid to disseminate more info about the deadly virus.

This was revealed on Tuesday by Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, while briefing members of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF).

Ehanire disclosed that the ministry was working with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (NPHCDA) on the modalities.

He also explained that the targets were “high burden” Local Government Areas, which have contributed nearly 60 percent of the COVID-19 positive cases in Nigeria.

He said; “The COVID-19 burden is not evenly distributed within the country as Kano and Lagos bear more of the burden. A team from the ministry is in Lagos on an appraisal visit, during which a situation analysis will be conducted.

“The team will also visit the contiguous Ogun State on the same mission.

“The visits are in continuation of similar useful initiatives in the past to Kano, Katsina Sokoto, Jigawa, Gombe, and Borno, to share experience and ideas, align strategy and support each other,” Ehanire added.

