Politics
COVID-19: Nigerian govt approves additional N836m for provision of oxygen plants
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N836 million as additional funding for the establishment of oxygen production plants across the country.
The FEC in June had approved N5.615 billion to four major contractors for the emergency supply, installation and maintenance of the 38 oxygen plants in various parts of the country.
The augmentation funding for the oxygen plants was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Wednesday.
Representing the Health Minister, Lai said the approval of the upward review followed a memo presented by the minister of health to the council.
The meeting was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja, Ripples Nigeria reports.
The minister said: “The Minister of Health also presented a memo seeking for an upward review for the emergency supply, installation and maintenance of the 38 oxygen plants all over the country.
“You will remember in June, the Federal Executive Council, actually approved the sum of N5.615 billion to four major contractors for the emergency supply, installation and maintenance of 38 oxygen plants in various parts of the country.
“Regrettably, the four companies also came back recently with the same complaints ranging from fluctuation in the foreign exchange and the scarcity of the material all over the world as a result of COVID-19.
“So, he presented a memo for augmentation in the sum of N836 million and this was also approved today.”
