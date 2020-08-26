COVID-19: Nigerian govt approves N10bn palliative for road transport operators

To cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government has approved a ₦10 billion palliative for road transport operators and workers throughout the country.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, disclosed this on Wednesday when a delegation of the Association of Public Transport Owners of Nigeria led by its president, Isaac Uhunwagho, visited the ministry in Abuja.

The money, according to the minister, was domiciled with the Federal Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment.

She added that the ministry was currently working on the modalities for its disbursement.

Saraki said: “About 90 percent of Nigerians travel by road. The federal government would soon initiate a master plan to reform the sector”.

On the challenges faced by operators, the minister assured the delegation that she would address the matter through the Forum of National Transport Commissioners.

