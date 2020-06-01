COVID-19: Nigerian govt directs banks to operate fully, reviews curfew

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, said on Monday the Federal Government had given approval for banks in the country to resume full operations from June 2.

Aliyu, who disclosed this during the PTF briefing in Abuja, added that the Task Force had reviewed the 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. curfew announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 27.

According to him the curfew would now be between 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily.

He stressed that the goal of the review is to allow the full restoration of the Nigerian economy.

The PTF coordinator said: “Effective from Tuesday, June 2, the easing of the lockdown will be characterised by the following:

“There will be full opening of the financial sector with banks now allowed to operate normal working hours five days a week.

READ ALSO: Inter-state travel still banned, religious gatherings now allowed; Nigerian govt unveils new COVID-19 guidelines

“The nationwide curfew will remain in place but the timing will be reduced to 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

“Just to clarify, the purpose of the curfew is to limit social interaction and therefore reduce the spread of the virus.

“Persons that are on essential duty including but not limited to those involved in the provision of health services, media services, and critical infrastructure are exempted.”

Join the conversation

Opinions