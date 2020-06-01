COVID-19: Nigerian govt directs hotels to resume operations

The Federal Government on Monday directed hotels in the country to reopen for business from June 2.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, stated this during a briefing in Abuja.

He said: “Effective from Tuesday, June 2, the easing of the lockdown would be characterised by the following:

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigerian govt directs banks to operate fully, reviews curfew

“Hotels may reopen but must observe all mandatory non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“Restaurants other than those in hotels must remain closed for eating but are allowed to prioritize and continue practicing the take-away system.

“Bars, gyms, cinemas and night clubs are closed till further evaluation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions