Latest Politics Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigerian govt directs hotels to resume operations

June 1, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government on Monday directed hotels in the country to reopen for business from June 2.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, stated this during a briefing in Abuja.

He said: “Effective from Tuesday, June 2, the easing of the lockdown would be characterised by the following:

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigerian govt directs banks to operate fully, reviews curfew

Hotels may reopen but must observe all mandatory non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“Restaurants other than those in hotels must remain closed for eating but are allowed to prioritize and continue practicing the take-away system.

“Bars, gyms, cinemas and night clubs are closed till further evaluation.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!