COVID-19: Nigerian govt dispatches team of experts to Cross River

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Monday the Federal Government had dispatched a ministerial team of experts to Cross River State to determine the material and technical needs around the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Cross River and Kogi are the only two states in Nigeria without a single COVID-19 case since the country recorded its first case of the virus in February.

Mamora, who disclosed this during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja, said the team would also access the level of preparedness by the state to fight the pandemic.

According to him, the ministry in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had developed a Sub-National Risk-Based Decision-Making Matrix for risk assessments in the 36 states of the federation and local government areas.

Mamora said: “The NCDC has trained first aid workers in Gombe State and has also supported the screening of Almajiris coming into Jigawa.”

The minister also said a high-level technical meeting on the output of the National Response COVID-19 Mid-Action Review had been held.

“The agreement reached at this meeting will help to strengthen our response and development strategies to reach more communities,” he stated.

