COVID-19: Nigerian govt evacuates 170 volunteers from Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda

The Federal Government of Nigeria has evacuated no fewer than 170 Nigerian volunteers from three African countries; Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

This was confirmed on Sunday by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of Technical Aid Corps, Dr Pius Olakunle Osunyikanmi, who informed that the volunteers who are professionals in different fields of learning were in the three East African countries under the TAC scheme.

Dr Osunyikanmi who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the evacuation said; “The returnees who tested negative for COVID-19 before departure were expected to self-isolate for 14 days in line with the protocol put in place by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“The president did not relent until they were eventually evacuated, commended the attitudes of the volunteers for displaying maturity and sense of patriotism.

According to Dr Osunyinkanmi, the volunteers were true ambassadors of the country in their various countries of assignment.

This came after three hundred more Nigerians stranded in the United States (US), on Saturday returned to Nigeria.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the stranded Nigerians arrived Lagos at about 3:00 pm.

The commission noted that the 300 evacuees were the fifth set to be evacuated from the US.

It also said that a total number of 1,430 stranded Nigerians had been evacuated from the US.

