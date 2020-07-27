COVID-19: Nigerian govt extends Phase 2 of lockdown relaxation by one week

The Federal Government on Monday extended the phase two of the gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown by one week.

The government had last month extended the relaxation of the lockdown by one month.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, revealed this at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja.

He said: “The PTF has continued to evaluate the developments as well as the level of compliance nationwide.

“It has regrettably come to the inevitable conclusion that majority of Nigerians irrespective of status, creed, and level of education continue to live in denial on the virulent nature of the virus and consistently breach the guidelines and non-pharmaceutical measures put in place.

“We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the 6th Interim Report and recommendations for the next steps had commenced.

“The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process. It has also considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid El-Kabir) festivities which coincide with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July, 2020 till Thursday, 6th August, 2020.

“Accordingly, it has secured permission to retain the existing guidelines till that date.”

Mustapha urged Muslims and all Nigerians to observe all measures put in place to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The PTF chairman added: “We note with delight, the increasing number of states that had shelved activities during the Eid-el-kabir and we still urge others yet to do so, to follow suit.

“WHO has also issued Safe Eid practices in the context of COVID-19 and I urge us all to access and disseminate. The national coordinator will also elaborate on this.

“Similarly, the PTF appreciates the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), who has always been a great champion in the fight against the pandemic, for advising Muslims to avoid massive gatherings at Eid grounds and pray at area mosques under prescribed protocols.”

