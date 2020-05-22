COVID-19: Nigerian govt moves to reopen economy after NEC meeting

The federal government of Nigeria is making moves to reopen the economy which has been on lockdown for over a month due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 disease which has spread through the country.

The move to reopen the Nigerian economy is being championed by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who has constituted a committee on the reopening of business activities across Nigeria.

The committee of seven led by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor is expected to work with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and other members including the Governors of Lagos, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Plateau, and the FCT Minister.

This was revealed on Thursday in a press release signed by Mr. Laolu Akande, spokesperson for Osinbajo, who informed that the move was one of the resolves after the VP, chaired a virtual National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday, May 21, the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Members of the NEC reached a resolution to ensure a more effective synergy between the Federal Government and the sub-nationals especially in matters relating to the fallouts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including how to effectively and efficiently reopen the Nigerian economy after the lockdowns and shutdowns across the country,” the statement noted.

This came after President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, presided over the second virtual Federal Executive Council FEC meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital, days after engaging Ministers in a maiden virtual meeting.

Reports say Ministers were connected to the meeting via video conferencing while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and a few Ministers with memos to present at the meeting were physically present in the Council chamber.

As part of measures to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, the virtual FEC meeting was adopted and thus far, the move has proven to be a success.

