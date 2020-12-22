COVID-19: Nigerian govt orders closure of all schools till January 18

The Federal Government on Monday announced the closure of all schools in the country till 18th of January, 2021, following the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed at a press briefing of the task force in Abuja by the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who said that the decision became necessary to stem the spread of the virus.

During the press briefing, Boss Mustapha also added that schools in the country are to remain shut till the announced date in order to enable new measures to curtail the disease to take effect.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: FG limits gatherings, orders bars, restaurants, nightclubs shut

“The PTF on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Education expects that schools would have vacated from the 18th December 2020 and remain closed till at least the 18th of January, 2021 to enable the measures introduced to take effect,” Mustapha added.

He noted further that government has also directed that persons above the age of 60yrs and/or with comorbidities to stay at home and avoid crowded areas.

“Also all non-essential travels; both domestic and international during this holiday season are seriously discouraged,” Mustapha noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions