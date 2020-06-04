COVID-19: Nigerian govt receives test kits, others from Intl Atomic Energy Agency

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday the Federal Government had received test kits and a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Mustapha, who disclosed this at the PTF daily briefing in Abuja, said Nigeria had continued to receive support from development partners, and expressed appreciation for the gesture.

He told journalists the equipment would go a long way in boosting the nation’s capacity to fight the pandemic.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigerian govt directs hotels to resume operations

Mustapha advised Nigerians against self-medication and asked individuals to take responsibility as the nation goes into community engagement.

He said: “Citizens should cooperate with agents of the state governments, local and community authorities and their leadership.”

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, added that PTF had received reports of citizens refusing to help with contact tracing as well as the need to go into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Join the conversation

Opinions