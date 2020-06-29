COVID-19: Nigerian govt resolves not to impose lockdown in LGAs with highest cases

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Monday the Federal Government had retained the nationwide curfew put in place to curtail further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Aliyu, who disclosed this during the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja, revealed that the government had approved restriction of movements in high burden local government areas in the country.

He added that the curfew would remain in force from 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. daily.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 30 ordered a nationwide curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. as part of the federal government’s response to the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic during the period.

The curfew was later relaxed to run from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. during Phase 1 of the gradual relaxation of the lockdown in May.

The high-burden LGAs are locations in different parts of Nigeria that reportedly account for 60 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

The LGAs, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), are Lagos Mainland (Lagos), Abuja Municipal (Abuja), Mushin (Lagos), Eti-Osa (Lagos), Tarauni (Kano), Katsina (Katsina), Alimosho (Lagos), Maiduguri (Borno), Kosofe (Lagos) and Dutse (Jigawa).

Others are – Ikeja (Lagos), Nassarawa (Kano), Oshodi/Isolo (Lagos), Apapa (Lagos), Amuwo Odofin (Lagos), Oredo (Edo), Bauchi (Bauchi), Lagos Island (Lagos), Surulere (Lagos) and Ado Odo/Ota (Ogun).

