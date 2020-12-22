COVID-19: Nigerian govt rules out fresh lockdown

The Federal Government on Tuesday ruled out the imposition of a fresh lockdown in Nigeria following confirmation of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this when he featured on a Radio Nigeria programme, “Politics Nationwide,” said the position of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at its briefing on Monday did not translate to partial or total lockdown as reported in some sections of the media.

He said what the government has done was to reduce the possibility of mass gathering by directing its workers from Level 12 and below to work from home.

He said the government also reaffirmed the existing ban on night clubs and strengthened other COVID-19 protocols.

Mohammed said: “The federal government has not declared a fresh lockdown and has no plan for such.

“What we have done is that we have simply reiterated the old protocols and asked federal workers on Level 12 and below to stay at home and they will still receive their salaries.

“Lagos state has equally asked their level 14 workers and below to work from home and Kaduna State has done the same.

“Therefore, there is no fresh lockdown and the issue of hardship and economic meltdown does not arise.”

Nigeria has 78,790 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1, 227 fatalities as of Monday night.

