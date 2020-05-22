COVID-19: Nigerian govt says governors’ orders lifting ban on worship centres counter-productive

The order by many governors in the country for worship centres to reopen has been frowned at by the Federal Government.

It said the order by the governors was a wilful breach of the directives to ensure an end to Coronavirus spread in the country.

The Federal Government, therefore, warned that “large gatherings beyond 20 persons remain prohibited and should be adhered to”.

The federal government stated this through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on control of COVID-19.

The Chairman of PTF, Boss Mustapha, who spoke at the daily briefing by the PTF in Abuja on Thursday said it was necessary

for states to diligently implement and enforce compliance.

He said, “Particularly, I underscore the need for the governors to provide personal and strong leadership, carry the policy of community ownership to the grass-roots and create deeper awareness.

“Governors are also advised on the decision taken by some of their colleagues to permit large gatherings as such decisions could inadvertently endanger the elderly, the sick and those with underlying factors during such gatherings. The strong advisory from the PTF is that large gatherings beyond 20 persons remain prohibited and should be adhered to”.

Speaking further he said, “The PTF on COVID-19 is pleased to inform you that in order to underscore the seriousness attached to this COVID-19 pandemic, the House of Representatives has set up an Ad-Hoc COVID-19 Committee.

“In deepening the existing collaborative spirit, we shall work together with the legislature to be more productive and add value to the overall delivery of service to Nigerians on behalf of whom we hold our responsibility in trust”.

Some of the governors who have lifted ban on religious gatherings include Ebonyi, Kano, Borno, Zamfara, Bauchi and Cross River, which has no case of the virus yet, among others.

