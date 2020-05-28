COVID-19: Nigerian govt to prioritise evacuation of its nationals in China

The federal government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has stated its resolve to prioritise the evacuation of its citizens stranded in China due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, during a briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

While addressing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Onyeama noted that the government was aware of the harsh climate against nationals in China, and promised that the stranded Nigerians would be repatriated as soon as new modalities were put in place.

Onyeama said, “We are very hopeful that maybe by next week, we should be able to commence evacuation. There is a large number of Nigerians still wanting to be evacuated. In addition to the UK, there are Nigerians in China; this is something we are not happy about.

“It is a real priority for us to bring all the evacuees back home but we know those in China are facing very essential challenges and as soon this mechanism is put in place, I’d like to assure them that we’ll do everything possible to prioritise their return.

“In regards to compensation to Nigerians who were caught up in the crisis in Guangzhou, China due to the discrimination on the basis of nationality and race, I spoke to the Consular General in Guangzhou who was in direct contact with the Nigerians there to provide details of any loss they may have suffered. We will now engage on that basis, with the Chinese Government.

“When I summoned the Chinese Ambassador, Mr Zhou Pingjian, he also made these commitments that they will be very interested to receive the details of any complaints or loss, and I must say to date that nothing has come in formally from our Consulate in Guangzhou,” he concluded.

