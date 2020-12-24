COVID-19: Nigerian govt unveils new travel rules for passengers from UK, South Africa

The Federal Government has unveiled new travel rules for passengers coming into Nigeria from South Africa and the United Kingdom where a new variant of COVID-19 had been discovered.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who announced the new rules at the PTF daily briefing on Thursday, said effective from Monday, all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa on direct flights must register through the Nigerian International Travel Portal.

He added that the passengers are also expected to fill in the health questionnaire and upload a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) result with a validity of not more than five days.

Aliyu said the travelers must pay for the PCR test at least seven days after arrival in the country without which they would not be allowed to board the flights.

The coordinator also said a special register would be opened at the airports for passengers from the two countries specifically to ensure they presented themselves for the COVID-19 test.

He vowed that the government would sanction passengers with fake PCR results.

Aliyu said: “We’ll continue to be concerned about the emergence of the new variant of COVID-19 in the UK and an additional mutate from South Africa.

READ ALSO: PTF accuses religious bodies of sabotaging national Covid-19 response

“The system for travels in terms of ensuring the safety of our citizens and preventing the importation of cases in the country is very strict.

“We are one of the few countries that do double testing, that have a travel portal where you can go in and enter your details including your health questionnaire and pay for a test.

“Specifically, for the UK and South Africa, the PTF has met and we have decided that additional measures will be required to ensure the safety of our citizens.

“So effective from 12:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa on direct flights must use the Nigerian International Travel Portal to register.

“Fill in the health questionnaire and must upload a negative COVID-19 PCR result with a validity of not more than five days and must pay for a COVID PCR test on day seven of arrival in the country.

“When you are leaving the UK or South Africa, you need two documents that you have to present to the airlines.”

Join the conversation

Opinions