COVID-19: Nigerian govt vaccinates 8,000 in 35 states | Ripples Nigeria

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said on Monday at least 8,000 persons have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Shuaib, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, however, said Kogi is the only state that has not received the vaccines because its cold chains for the preservation of the vaccines are under repair.

The NPHCDA chief, who dismissed reports on the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccines, said the vaccines had been tested and verified to be effective and safe for use.

According to him, the vaccine was cheaper than other available vaccines in the market as the producers were concerned about human safety over profit-making.

